Saint West is 4! Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's eldest son turned 4 on Dec. 5 and to celebrate, the proud mama took to Instagram to shower her little boy with some love. "I have no words to describe how much I love your smile and those curls of yours saint!" Kim captioned a super cute shot of Saint grinning while donning a cross necklace and colorful shirt.

