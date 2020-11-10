Also available on the nbc app

Larsa Pippen is spilling the tea on her relationship history. The 46-year-old mom of four dished on her previous romance with Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, as she addressed her recent falling out with the famous family on "Hollywood Raw Podcast." In the interview, Larsa claimed that she briefly dated the NBA player before the Good American co-founder and even introduced him to their inner circle. "I was kinda seeing Tristan before Khloe, before Khloe or any of them knew he existed," she said. "I brought him to a party Kim had… Then a week later, or 10 days later, he started seeing Khloe, which is fine. I don't even care."

