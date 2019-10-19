Kim Kardashian's Daughter Chicago West Saying 'Love You Mommy' Is The Cutest Thing You'll See Today

Also available on the NBC app

Kim Kardashian's little girl is the cutest lil' chatterbox! Chicago West talked up a storm with her famous mom and Kim shared their cute back-and-forth on her Instagram story. Though the beauty mogul tried unsuccessfully to get the toddler to weigh in on her fierce outfit at first, Chi was much more receptive to exchanging "I love yous" instead – which made for an even sweeter conversation! The 1-year-old couldn't have seemed more excited for some mother-daughter time, but she adorably lit up when asked to say hi to Kim's followers and grinned ear-to-ear over a cute shoutout to her cousin squad!

