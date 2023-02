Chicago West is showing her little brother the ropes when it comes to their dad's music! On Sunday, Kim Kardashian shared a video of her two youngest kids – four-year-old Chicago and three-year-old Psalm – in the back seat on a car ride. Psalm was singing the chorus of "True Love" – their dad Kanye West's song with the late rapper XXXTENTACION – when Chi adorably interrupted them to teach him the right words.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight