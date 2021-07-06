Main Content

Kim Kardashian Wipes Out While Trying To Wakeboard During Fourth Of July Weekend

Kim Kardashian’s Fourth of July plans definitely needed to include the lyrics to “Wipeout.” Over the holiday weekend, Kim tried out wakeboarding and on Monday the 40-year-old reality star shared the results of that effort on her Instagram – a major wipeout on the wakeboard! The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star didn’t let her big wipe out stop her, though! Kim shared another video of herself back on the board riding the waves like a pro. It was a family-filled weekend for Kim and her crew! The mom-of-four also posted cute clips with her 5-year-old son Saint and 3-year-old daughter Chicago West. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott appeared to also join the family adventure with their 3-year-old daughter Stormi.

