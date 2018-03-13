Kim Kardashian West Says She Won't Have More Than Four Kids

Also available on the NBC app

Kim Kardashian West revealed she would only have one more child with husband Kanye West while chatting about her family in <a href="https://www.elle.com/culture/celebrities/a19379177/kim-kardashian-west-elle-april-cover/">ELLE</a> magazine's April cover story. "I don't think I could handle more than that," the 37-year-old reality star said. "My time is spread really thin." The famous duo are already parents to North, 4, Saint, 2, and Chicago, 2 months.

Appearing: