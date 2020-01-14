Kim Kardashian West Allegedly Caught Booing Tristan Thompson While Sitting Courtside With Kanye

Also available on the NBC app

Stars came out in droves for the Los Angeles Lakers v. Cleveland Cavaliers game on Monday, but all eyes were on Kim Kardashian West’s reaction as Tristan Thompson came on the court. Kim seemed to support the father of her sister Khloe’s baby, even posting a photo of the 28-year-old during the game. But once a fan tweeted a video that appeared to show Kim booing Tristan as he went to take a free throw, social media went wild wondering if drama has reignited between the two.

