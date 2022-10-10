Kim Kardashian is bringing high fashion to the football field with her son, Saint! On Sunday, "The Kardashians" star took her 6-year-old to the L.A. Rams game at SoFi Stadium. The mom of four rocked a bold Balenciaga catsuit with black heels and futuristic sunglasses for the teams match up against the Dallas Cowboys. The Skims founder's eldest son was decked out in paraphernalia for the afternoon, rocking a massive chain with the Rams logo on it as he took the field following the game.

