Kim Kardashian took a big step this week—unfollowing her ex-Kanye West. The 41-year-old businesswoman unfollowed Ye on Instagram on Thursday amid his now-deleted rants about her, their family and her current boyfriend Pete Davidson. Now Kris Jenner is the only member of the Kardashian/Jenner family that still follows the "Donda" rapper. Kim's latest move comes one day after her "Saturday Night Live" comedian beau rejoined the social media platform following a four-year hiatus. Pete currently only follows Kim and actor Sebastian Stan.

