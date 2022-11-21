Main Content

Kim Kardashian Turns Into The Grinch After Also Being Done Up As Mystique & ­­­­A Minion

CLIP11/21/22

Kim Kardashian loves a good transformation! On Sunday, the reality star showed off her latest transformation on TikTok, which comes just in time for the holiday season! In the sweet video her eldest daughter, North West, turns her into the Grinch! In the clip, set to the classic, “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” North is seen painting her mom with makeup in her glam room. This isn’t the first time the SKIMS founder has embodied a character—for Halloween Kim transformed into Mystique from X-Men.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Kim Kardashian, North West, the Grinch, Christmas, Dr. Seuss
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.