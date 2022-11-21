Kim Kardashian loves a good transformation! On Sunday, the reality star showed off her latest transformation on TikTok, which comes just in time for the holiday season! In the sweet video her eldest daughter, North West, turns her into the Grinch! In the clip, set to the classic, “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” North is seen painting her mom with makeup in her glam room. This isn’t the first time the SKIMS founder has embodied a character—for Halloween Kim transformed into Mystique from X-Men.

