Kim Kardashian has taken her obsession with "Tiger King" to the next level! The KKW Beauty mogul revealed her transformation into Netflix star Carole Baskin for a family Halloween costume with her four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. The kiddos were all dressed up as little tigers, while Kim's best friend, Jonathan Cheban, channeled Joe Exotic! Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner also got into the Halloween spirit when she and her pals morphed into Power Rangers!

