Kim Kardashian’s little boy is building quite the lavish life! The reality star celebrated her youngest child’s second birthday with a cute construction-themed party. All the Kardashian West kids were there, of course, and posed with their famous mom and baby brother for a family snap in front of an excavator, and Kim also snuck in a sweet smooch for Psalm in a mother-son pic. Though fans didn’t get a peek at Psalm’s backyard festivities until this week, his actual birthday fell on a special occasion this year – Mother’s Day!

