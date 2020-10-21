Also available on the nbc app

In 2016, Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in Paris, a terrifying ordeal the businesswoman had yet to discuss in full detail until now. In Access Hollywood's exclusive sneak peek at Kim's episode of "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman," she breaks down what was going through her mind that harrowing night. Season 3 of David's interview series debuts Oct. 21 on Netflix.

