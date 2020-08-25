Also available on the NBC app

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are continuing to put their children first. Despite ongoing rumors of divorce, the couple spent quality time together in Wyoming during an outing to the lake with 7-year-old daughter North West, Kourtney Kardashian and pal Harry Hudson. The KKW Beauty mogul was snapped in action as she went for a paddleboard ride with her oldest child in tow. The mom of four also made a statement by proudly rocking her husband's Yeezy sneakers.

Appearing: