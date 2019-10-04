Ariana Grande Reflects Lovingly On Late Ex Mac Miller: 'Nothing Mattered To Him More Than Music'
Kim Kardashian is helping out murder convict Brendan Dassey. The reality star tweeted support for the subject of Netflix's docu-series "Making a Murderer" after Dassey released a handwritten plea for clemency through his advocates. Kardashian, who has become a champion for criminal justice reform, directly addressed Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers as she retweeted the letter to her 62 million followers. "Please @GovEvers read this letter," she posted on Dassey's behalf.