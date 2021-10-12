Also available on the nbc app

It looks like Kim Kardashian's jokes on "Saturday Night Live" didn't exactly land with everyone. The beauty mogul took the stage over the weekend and roasted everyone including mom Kris Jenner, estranged husband Kanye west, and even O.J. Simpson during an edgy opening monologue. But not everyone is laughing, Nicole Brown's sister Tanya Brown told TMZ that Kim's jokes were "distasteful" and in "poor taste."

Appearing:

S2021 E0 2 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution