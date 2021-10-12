Main Content

Kim Kardashian Slammed By Nicole Brown's Sister Over O.J. Simpson Joke

It looks like Kim Kardashian's jokes on "Saturday Night Live" didn't exactly land with everyone. The beauty mogul took the stage over the weekend and roasted everyone including mom Kris Jenner, estranged husband Kanye west, and even O.J. Simpson during an edgy opening monologue. But not everyone is laughing, Nicole Brown's sister Tanya Brown told TMZ that Kim's jokes were "distasteful" and in "poor taste."

Tags: Kim Kardashian, Nicole Brown, news
