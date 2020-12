Also available on the nbc app

Forty looks good on Kim Kardashian! The beauty and shapewear mogul celebrated her big 4-0 last week, and she's already making the most of her new decade. Kim shared a series of photos of herself on a tropical vacation. She posed in the crystal blue waters, rocking a tiny beige bikini, a bandana and sunglasses. She simply captioned the shots, "This is 40!"

