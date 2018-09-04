A fan theory made the case that Kim Kardashian was the object of Drake's hit, "In My Feelings," and the reality star took to social media to shut down the rumor.
Appearing:
Tags: Access, kim kardashian drake theory, Hollywood, Interviews, Celebrity news, Access, entertainment, kim kardashian kiki, kim kardashian nick cannon, kim kardashian drake, celebrity, kuwtk, gossip, kim kardashian kanye, Breaking News, Kardashians, Kim Kardashian, entertainment news, kim kardashian 2018, kim kardashian instagram
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.