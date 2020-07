Also available on the NBC app

Kim Kardashian shared a video of Kanye West and his late mother, Donda West. In the video, they sing together and dance in a kitchen. The post was on what would have been Donda’s 71st birthday on July 12. It also came as Kanye released a new tribute song for his mother. “In loving memory of my incredible mother on her birthday. My mom reciting KRS1 lyrics this song is called Donda,” the rapper tweeted.

