Kim Kardashian Shares Support For Prince Harry And Meghan Markle: 'I Can Definitely Empathize'

Kim Kardashian is sharing her support for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The beauty mogul weighed in on the royal couple's challenges in the spotlight, telling Australia's "The Sunday Project" that though she believes the Sussexes are facing "their own journey" she also understands their need for "a secure safe place and taking time for themselves." Though the mom of four certainly knows what it's like to be internationally famous, she went on share how motherhood has shaped her perspective on the duke and duchess' situation.

