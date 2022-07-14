Kim Kardashian is one proud mom! The beauty mogul shared rare family photos with all four of her kids on Wednesday, giving fans a peek at her and the little ones' fun beach day. Kim appeared to have a blast alongside daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, as the group splashed around in the surf. The outing comes shortly after Kim's boyfriend Pete Davidson revealed how much he's looking forward to fatherhood.

