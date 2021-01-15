Main Content

Kim Kardashian Shares Precious Videos Of 'Princess' Chicago On Her 3rd Birthday: 'My Heart Is So Full'

Happy birthday, Chicago! Kim Kardashian's youngest daughter turned three on Jan. 15, and her mom celebrated the big day with a loving Instagram tribute. "My Chi Chi princess. Today you are three!!! You have the sweetest little high voice that I could listen to all day! You bring so much magic into all of our lives. My heart is so full that you chose me to be your mommy. I can’t wait to celebrate you with slime and LOL Dolls today!” she wrote in part alongside a series of sweet photos and videos.

