Kim Kardashian shared an eerie message from 2008. The reality star took to Twitter to share an excerpt written by psychic Sylvia Brown back in 2008 that seemingly hinted she predicted the 2020 outbreak of an contagious illness. It reads, "in around 2020 a severe pneumonia-like illness will spread throughout the globe, attacking the lungs and the bronchial tubes and resisting all known treatments." The KKW Beauty founder also shared with her fans a video of a doctor at her house giving tips on how to stay safe.

