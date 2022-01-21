Main Content

Kim Kardashian Seems To Hint at Pete Davidson Romance In New Bikini Pics

Kim Kardashian is picturesque in paradise! The Skims founder posted some sultry snaps on the sand on January 19th and fans are speculating that the post is a subtle hint to her relationship with Pete Davidson. Kim captioned the pictures "Beach Party" and used the "P" emoji to spell it out, which has many believing the symbol is a nod to her reported new beau. The mom of four also repped a hat with a "P" on it in the photos which others believe could be the "SNL" stars.

