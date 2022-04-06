Kim Kardashian is loving life with Pete Davidson. In a preview of an upcoming ABC News special on her famous family, the reality star reflected on her relationship with the comedian. "I wouldn't be with someone if I didn't plan on spending a lot of my time with them," she told Robin Roberts. "Obviously, I want to take my time, but I'm very happy and very content, and it's such a good feeling just to be at peace." "The Kardashians: An ABC News Special" premieres April 6 at 8/7c on ABC and Hulu.

