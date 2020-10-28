Also available on the nbc app

Kim Kardashian didn't hold back for her milestone birthday. The beauty mogul turned 40 on Oct. 21 and celebrated with a private island getaway, surprising her family and closes friends with an invitation to come along. Kim shared a slew of Instagram pics from the festivities alongside a lengthy caption, telling fans that everyone on the guest list followed two weeks of quarantine and received multiple health screens before departure. The mom of four revealed that she is feeling "so humbled and blessed" as she begins a new decade of life, adding that there's "not a single day" she takes for granted and noting how "privileged" she knows her lifestyle is – especially during such a challenging time for so many.

