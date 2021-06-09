Main Content

Kim Kardashian Says She Loves Estranged Husband Kanye West 'For Life' In Touching Birthday Message

Kim Kardashian still has a lot of love for her estranged husband Kanye West. The makeup and shapewear mogul shared a touching birthday tribute to the "Follow God" rapper, who turned 44 on June 8. She shared an Instagram throwback photo of her, Kanye and their three eldest kids – North, Saint, and a then-infant Chicago – enjoying a ride on a private plane. She captioned the shot with a message that made it clear that he'd always be important to her, writing, "Happy Birthday. Love U for Life!"

