Kim Kardashian will always have love for her reality TV roots, even if she and her family have found different ways to build their empire! The beauty mogul took part in the third season of "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman," which premieres Oct. 21 on Netflix. During their chat, she talked about her family's long-running E! show, which is set to air its final season next year. "We would not be who we are today without 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' and that’s why we continue to share our lives. Even if, realistically, we can post something on social media and make more than we do a whole season," she said.

