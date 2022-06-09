Kim Kardashian is revealing the unexpected way her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, put her in the mood. In a new episode of "The Kardashians," the SKIMS founder opened up about the couple's infamous ice cream date at a Rite Aid in January. "One time, Pete was like, 'Babe, let's go get some ice cream at Thrifty.' And I was like, 'Oh my god, you are making me so f---ing horny.' Rite Aid? Thrifty? It was literally one of the best nights of my life," she joked. " He just has the best heart," she added.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight