Kim Kardashian is ready to be legally single. In new court documents obtained by Access Hollywood, the mom of four has requested that her marriage to Kanye West be terminated. "There is no question that the marriage of the parties is no longer viable...Irreconcilable differences have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage, and there is no possibility of saving the marriage through counseling or other means," her attorney said in the paperwork.

