Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Kim Kardashian Says Marriage To Kanye West Is No Longer Viable In Court Docs

CLIP12/14/21
Also available on the nbc app

Kim Kardashian is ready to be legally single. In new court documents obtained by Access Hollywood, the mom of four has requested that her marriage to Kanye West be terminated. "There is no question that the marriage of the parties is no longer viable...Irreconcilable differences have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage, and there is no possibility of saving the marriage through counseling or other means," her attorney said in the paperwork.

Appearing:
Tags: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Ye, kim kardashian west, divorce
S2021 E02 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.