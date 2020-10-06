Also available on the nbc app

Kim Kardashian is opening up about Kanye West's frightening battle with the coronavirus. The beauty mogul recalled her husband fighting COVID-19 early in the pandemic, telling Grazia magazine that it was especially daunting because so little was known about the illness at the time. Kim went on to reveal that she had to wear gloves and a face shield when changing the rapper's sheets, and help him out of bed when he wasn't feeling well.

Appearing: