Kim Kardashian Says It 'Would Make My Whole Life' To Go To 'Bridgerton' Fitting: 'I Am Freaking Out'

CLIP04/20/21
Kim Kardashian is just trying to live out her "Bridgerton" fantasy! The reality TV star has been fangirling over the period drama ever since she binge-watched it, and it looks like Kim is even more obsessed with the series after her latest twitter exchange! Actress Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington on the Netflix show, took to the social media platform to reveal that Kim's famous family actually inspired the Featherington family on-camera. "WHAT?!?! I am freaking out!!!!!! This tweet was sent to me on my @bridgerton group chat! Can I please come to a fitting?!?! It would make my whole life!!!!!! I love you Lady W," Kim replied back.

