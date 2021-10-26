Kim Kardashian has nothing but respect for her ex-Kanye West. The 41-year-old mogul was profiled in WSJ Magazine's November issue and opened up about the 44-year-old rapper's continued role in her work. "He has a piece of Skims himself and gives, the team, inspiration but also information. I think he enjoys the process... Kanye will always be the most inspirational person to me," she told the publication.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight