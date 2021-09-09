Also available on the nbc app

North West isn't afraid to hold back! The 8-year-old interrupted one of her famous mom Kim Kardashian's sponsored videos, which was posted on Wednesday, to roast her mom for "talking different" in her influencer videos compared to how she normally talks. The former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star denied sounding different, but her niece Penelope Disick was also in the same room and have her two cents on the situation, saying that she agrees with her cousin North!

