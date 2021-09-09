Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Kim Kardashian Roasted By North West For 'Talking Different' In Influencer Vids

CLIP09/08/21
Also available on the nbc app

North West isn't afraid to hold back! The 8-year-old interrupted one of her famous mom Kim Kardashian's sponsored videos, which was posted on Wednesday, to roast her mom for "talking different" in her influencer videos compared to how she normally talks. The former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star denied sounding different, but her niece Penelope Disick was also in the same room and have her two cents on the situation, saying that she agrees with her cousin North!

Appearing:
Tags: North West, Kim Kardashian, Keeping Up with the Kardashians
S2021 E02 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.