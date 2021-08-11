Kim Kardashian spilled a lot of information in her latest interview. The Skims founder chatted with Kristen Bell and Monica Padman on Wednesday’s episode of their, We Are Supported By, podcast and revealed Kanye West taught her to live in the moment and be true to herself. During the podcast the makeup mogul also talked about the evolution of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, admitting that in the beginning she wanted to be famous but being very well known also has its downside. Kim also talked about how the media treated her during her pregnancy in 2012 and the impact it had on her self esteem.

