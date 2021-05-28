Also available on the nbc app

Kim Kardashian is revealing that she got Covid-19, and it was probably at the most inconvenient time. The Skims mogul learned that she as well as Saint and North, tested positive for coronavirus as she was studying for round two of the baby bar. After Kim and the family tested positive for Covid, production shut down for 14 days while the family and crew quarantine, but Kim continued to self-shoot. The reality star got the coronavirus at possibly the worst time, the mom of four was in the middle of prepping to take the baby bar again, after not passing it the first time. Despite barely having the energy to move, Kim continued to study for her exam and eventually took the test.

