Kim Kardashian has major love for Pete Davidson! The Skims founder was on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" on Friday, where she opened up about going to visit her boyfried Pete Davidson's hometown of Staten Island, N.Y. revealing they took a ferry to get there and saying how much she enjoyed their visit.

