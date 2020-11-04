Also available on the nbc app

Kim Kardashian showed support for Kamala Harris on Election Day. The beauty mogul never officially backed any candidate in the 2020 race, including her husband, Kanye West, but Kim did notably retweet a message from the Democratic vice-presidential hopeful, who encouraged voters to do everything they can to make sure their voice is heard. Kim followed up with a voting selfie, of course, posing with her "I Voted" sticker and issuing a helpful reminder to followers about the rights that come with their civic duty.

