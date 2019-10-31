Also available on the nbc app

Kim Kardashian just pulled off the best Elle Woods Halloween transformation of all time! The beauty and shapewear mogul assembled an impressive team of videographers, makeup artists and stylists to get herself into character as the "Legally Blonde" heroine and recreate Elle's iconic Harvard Law School admissions video essay. Kim re-did every scene perfectly, and her video got high praise from Reese Witherspoon!

Appearing: