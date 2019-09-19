Kim Kardashian Recalls The 'Emotional' Last Time She Saw O.J. Simpson: 'I Started Crying'

Also available on the NBC app

Kim Kardashian had an emotional reaction when running into O.J. Simpson more than a decade ago. The mom of four opened up about the last time she saw the disgraced former athlete, reportedly telling pal Jonathan Cheban on his "FoodGod: OMFG" podcast that she and Simpson were in the same VIP section at a Miami club prior to his 2008 prison sentence. Though Kim said she "started crying" at the unexpected sighting, she regards Simpson's "amazing" children quite fondly. Kim's late father, attorney Robert Kardashian, was on Simpson's defense team for his infamous murder trial in the '90s and the men were also good friends.

