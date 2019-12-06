Kim Kardashian Puzzles Fans With 'Whimsical' Monochromatic Christmas Decorations

Also available on the NBC app

Kim Kardashian's holiday décor has some people confused. The KKW Beauty mogul gave a tour of her $60 million home on Instagram Story to show off her monochromatic Christmas decorations. Kim explained that the custom trees in her hallway were inspired by the fictional town of Whoville from "How the Grinch Stole Christmas." But while the reality star was obsessed with the unique aesthetic, fans on Twitter compared the abstract art to cotton balls and tampons!

Appearing: