Talk about a Halloween transformation! Kim Kardashian totally delivered with her costume this year, turning herself into Mystique from "X-Men." The reality star showed off her elaborate look on her Instagram Story on Saturday night. She wore a latex body suit that was a perfect match for the shapeshifter's scaly blue skin and painted her face the same color. She also swapped her recent platinum blonde hair for a fiery red and slicked it back, and she popped in colored contacts to match Mystique's yellow eyes.

