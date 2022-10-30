Main Content

Kim Kardashian Paints Her Skin Blue & Transforms Into 'X-Men's' Mystique For Halloween

CLIP10/30/22

Talk about a Halloween transformation! Kim Kardashian totally delivered with her costume this year, turning herself into Mystique from "X-Men." The reality star showed off her elaborate look on her Instagram Story on Saturday night. She wore a latex body suit that was a perfect match for the shapeshifter's scaly blue skin and painted her face the same color. She also swapped her recent platinum blonde hair for a fiery red and slicked it back, and she popped in colored contacts to match Mystique's yellow eyes.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Kim Kardashian, Mystique, Halloween, costume, kardashian, celebrity, entertainment
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.