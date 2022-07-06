The stars are shining bright in the city of lights! Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman and more celebs stole the show on the runway in Paris during surprise appearances for Balenciaga's 51st Couture Collection on Wednesday. Kim wore a black floor length dress with gloves and boots as her daughter North West watched on. Her mom, Kris Jenner, was spotted proudly recording her daughter's accomplishment. Nicole Kidman unexpectedly followed the reality star in a jaw dropping silver metallic dress.

