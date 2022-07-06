Main Content

Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Bella Hadid & More Strut Down Runway For Balenciaga In Paris

The stars are shining bright in the city of lights! Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman and more celebs stole the show on the runway in Paris during surprise appearances for Balenciaga's 51st Couture Collection on Wednesday. Kim wore a black floor length dress with gloves and boots as her daughter North West watched on. Her mom, Kris Jenner, was spotted proudly recording her daughter's accomplishment. Nicole Kidman unexpectedly followed the reality star in a jaw dropping silver metallic dress.

Tags: Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa, bella hadid, Balenciaga
