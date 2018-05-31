Kim Kardashian Meets With President Trump In The Oval Office To Discuss Prison Reform

Meet The Kids Of PS22 Chorus, The Viral Choir That's Sang With Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry & More
CLIP 12/16/19
Making America Kardashian Again? Kim Kardashian met with President Trump at the White House for a visit inspired by Kim's interest in the case of Alice Marie Johnson – a 63-year-old great-grandmother currently serving a life sentence for a first-time, nonviolent drug offense. Kim is reportedly committed to helping Alice receive a presidential pardon, but what did Trump have to say about their meeting?