Kim Kardashian Marvels Over 'Tiny' Cousins Chicago & Stormi In Never-Before-Seen Throwback

01/21/21

Time flies when you're keeping up with the Kardashians! Kim Kardashian took a trip down memory lane this week and rediscovered a photo of herself with her youngest daughter Chicago and her niece Stormi, which was taken back when the little ones were only infants! "OMG found this pic in my phone and our babies are so tiny and cute and chunky and perfect!!!” she gushed in her caption.

