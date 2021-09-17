Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Kim Kardashian Loves Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Together

CLIP09/16/21
Also available on the nbc app

Kim Kardashian is showing some love for her sister Kourtney and her boyfriend Travis Barker. The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star was on Thursday's episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and shared her support for Kourt's new relationship. "I love their relationship," she said. "Like they have grown up so much together, to think they have been neighbors and friends for 15 years, neighbors

Appearing:
Tags: Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, travis barker, Ellen DeGeneres, the ellen show
S2021 E04 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.