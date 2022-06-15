Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner & More Share Birthday Wishes For North West: 'There's No One Like You'

CLIP06/15/22
Also available on the nbc app

Kim Kardashian is wishing her eldest child, North West, a happy birthday! North turned nine-years-old on Wednesday and got several birthday tributes on social media from her famous family. "Happy Birthday my baby, my bestie, my everything. There's no one like you! The most honest, creative, silly girl with the best heart. I just love being your mom, So THANK YOU for being on this journey with me. I love you til infinity," Kim captioned her Instagram post. North is Kim and her ex-Kanye West's oldest child. The pair also share 6-year-old son Saint, 4-year-old daughter Chicago and 3-year-old son Psalm.

Appearing:
Tags: Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, North West, birthday, The Kardashians, Gemini
S2022 E02 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.