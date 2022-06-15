Also available on the nbc app

Kim Kardashian is wishing her eldest child, North West, a happy birthday! North turned nine-years-old on Wednesday and got several birthday tributes on social media from her famous family. "Happy Birthday my baby, my bestie, my everything. There's no one like you! The most honest, creative, silly girl with the best heart. I just love being your mom, So THANK YOU for being on this journey with me. I love you til infinity," Kim captioned her Instagram post. North is Kim and her ex-Kanye West's oldest child. The pair also share 6-year-old son Saint, 4-year-old daughter Chicago and 3-year-old son Psalm.

Appearing:

S2022 E0 2 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution