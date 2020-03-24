Also available on the nbc app

Kim Kardashian is practicing her social distancing, but she's still squeezing in some family time. The KKW Beauty mogul had an afternoon hangout with her mom, Kris Jenner, on March 23 amid the growing coronavirus pandemic. The two ate lunch and took a backyard walk while remaining at least six feet apart, the distance recommended by the CDC to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Kim’s lunch date came one day after she sent a box of beignets to her grandmother MJ, who has already been isolating at home for more than a month.

