Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner Celebrate Psalm West's 3rd Birthday: 'Your Smile Lights Up The Room'

CLIP05/09/22

Kim Kardashian's littlest kiddo got showered with big love on his birthday this year! Psalm West turned 3 years old on Monday and his 41-year-old reality star mom took to Instagram and posted a sweet bday tribute to her youngest. "Your smile lights up the room and your loud laugh and snuggles are the absolute best!!!," Kim wrote. Psalm's grandmother, Kris Jenner, also shared her own post celebrating her grandson with a mix of recent pics and throwback photos. Kim shares Psalm with ex Kanye West.

