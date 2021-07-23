Also available on the nbc app

Kim Kardashian is continuing to support Kanye West amid their divorce. The “Keeping Up with The Kardashians” star made a surprise appearance at her estranged husband’s listening party in Atlanta for his new album “Donda.” Kim, her kids, and sister Khloé were spotted heading into the event by a fan on twitter. Speculation has been swirling that a track on Kanye’s new album is about the former couple’s divorce. In the song the rapper sings “I’m losing my family.” When it played at the listening event, Kanye was on his knees with his head hanging in the dark stadium.

